A SPECIALIST insurer in York will showcase its renowned art collection to raise funds for a local youth homelessness charity.

The Hiscox Building, in Peasholme Green, will open its doors to host guided tours of its extensive art collection, to raise money for the Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) charity.

Emma Bracegirdle, community fundraiser at SASH, said: “The guided tours offer people the chance to enjoy some wonderful art and raise money to help young people facing homelessness.”

The collection includes a decommissioned Soviet rocket, which dominates the large atrium and pieces by influential artists with Yorkshire connections such as Henry Moore, David Hockney and Michael Lyons.

The tours will take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. Tickets are £5 and the tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.

For further information and to book tickets visit https://www.sash-uk.org.uk/event/art-tours/

SASH works to prevent homelessness in young people aged 16-25 throughout North and East Yorkshire. It relies on the support of donors.