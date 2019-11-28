POLICE in York are launching a winter initiative to keep older residents safe over Christmas.

Project Cracker will see officers and PCSOs working alongside teams of police volunteers and partner agencies, calling on residents – young and old – in areas where there is a high proportion of older or vulnerable people. It will also see events such as property marking, fraud awareness and police surgeries.

Home visits will be carried out across York throughout December, starting this Monday. Older residents will be offered crime prevention and welfare advice, while younger residents will be encouraged to keep an eye out for their more vulnerable neighbours.

Project Cracker is a partnership initiative, drawing on support and expertise from different organisations, including Older Citizens Advocacy York, Age UK York, Kyra Women’s Project and City of York Council, along with local community groups and churches.

Chris Turner, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Project Cracker involves your local Neighbourhood Policing Team working alongside volunteers and other organisations, making sure they have the right support to get them safely through this season, which for some can be tough.”

Dates and events:

Friday, November 29 – Barclays Bank fraud awareness session

Monday, December 9 – Keep Safe From Fraud session, York Explore Library Acomb, 1pm

Friday, December 13 – Keep Safe from Fraud session, York Train Station, 5pm-7.30pm

Wednesday, December 18 – Santander Bank fraud awareness session

Friday, December 20 – Keep Safe from Fraud session, York Explore Library Acomb, 1pm