THE CPS and North Yorkshire Police "brought the criminal justice system into disrepute" by the way they handled a football pub brawl, York Magistrates Court heard.

Five defendants from Chorley and York were each charged with using threatening words and behaviour, or Section 4 offence, for which the maximum sentence is six months.

Sentencing them, district judge Adrian Lower said they should have been charged with unlawful violence, an offence which has a maximum sentence of three years at the crown court.

“This was fighting, this was a punch up where no quarter was being given and none was being asked for,” he said at York Magistrates Court.

“Had this case been properly charged it would have been allocated to the crown court.

"Artificially minimising charges as it appears to me the prosecution has done – in the absence of an alternative explanation given – brings the criminal justice system into disrepute.”

Three defendants were jailed for 16, 20 and 26 weeks respectively.

A CPS spokesman said: “We have reviewed the evidence again following Judge Lower’s concerns and accept that in this instance the charges brought by the police were inappropriate and we should have replaced them with more serious charges.

"We will ensure lessons are learned from this case to ensure that the right level of charge is selected in similar cases.”

North Yorkshire Police started the case in July before contacting the CPS about it. The offences were committed in the White Horse, Bootham, in late January.

The district judge said the first court date was "very shortly before such offences would have been time barred from the prosecution. The delay in bringing this case to court brings the criminal justice system into disrepute and fails utterly to send any message that cases such as this will be prosecuted promptly.

“ CCTV footage from the public house in question was readily available to the police in January.”

A police spokesman said: “This was a complex case which required detailed CCTV analysis, leading to the identification of four suspects from the Lancashire area.

“These suspects then had to be identified, located and interviewed, with the assistance of the Lancashire Constabulary.

“Following a full investigation, the suspects were charged with a Section 4 offence."