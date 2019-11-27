THE Salvation Army has launched its emergency shelter action plan to ensure homeless people are protected against harsh weather conditions.
A network of pop-up emergency shelters will join The Salvation Army’s network of year-round residential accommodation and outreach services for homeless people.
Charles Malarkey, service manager at the York Hub, said: “We provide shelter for people forced to sleep rough all year round but, during winter, we put an extra layer of provision in place.”
In addition to making referrals for SWEP, The Salvation Army has extended its drop-in hours so people can go in, keep warm and get in touch with someone if they need to.
The emergency shelters are part of the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) activated by local authorities and involving other churches, faith groups and charities.
In York, SWEP runs from November 1 to February 29, which is extended if there is a prolonged period of harsh weather. People have access to a severe weather bed for as many nights as it’s needed to achieve a positive move on.