NEW owners of a York ice cream cafe are offering customers a sensual feast with more than 400 weird and wonderful flavours and an array of ‘freak shakes’.

Stephanie Blair has taken over the Luxury Ice Cream Company (LICC) with her partner Kelly Blair, following the retirement of Dawn and Howard Argyle.

The 31-year-old says they want to apply for an alcohol licence for the cafe in Back Swinegate and open an evening desserts bar, as well as offer children’s parties and gingerbread house workshops.

The pair have owned the lease on Thomas’s of York, Museum Street, for almost eight years and wanted another new venture. They learnt the ropes from Dawn and Howard by going in at 4am to hand-make gelato ice cream, before taking over in September.

“We wanted it to be the best, and we learnt from the best,” said Stephanie, who originally hails from Canada.

Having settled in, they are now promoting their new ownership and menu which includes a new addition, Freak Shakes - large milkshakes topped with doughnuts, or muffins, and extras, which are already popular in Stephanie’s home country.

“We are very creative and have a lot of energy when it comes to designing new menus. We have so many ideas we have to put the brakes on sometimes. We inherited a lot of flavours and have created new ones.”

New taste sensations include mince pies, blue cheese and pear, and Bakewell tart, using fresh products where possible rather than synthetic gels. They are also doing a vegan range, rather than simply a sorbet alternative, along with hot drinks, including coffees with miniature ice-creams on the side. They also want to work with local businesses and have teamed up with Simon Baines York Produce Supplier for milk and cream, and supply ice-cream to a number of outlets.