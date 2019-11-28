A NEW cinema - which will form part of a York leisure complex - is set to open in time for the festive period.

Cineworld will open on Friday, December 13, in time for the release of new films including ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

Shaun Jones, vice president of operations at Cineworld, said: “York is an exciting area to invest in and York Community Stadium offers an excellent opportunity to attract the local community looking for the best cinematic experience.”

The new Cineworld will feature 13 screens, including an IMAX theatre and ScreenX, offering a 270-degree viewing experience.

A spokesman for the new cinema said: “The IMAX theatre will deliver stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into blockbuster films like never before.”

The ScreenX expands the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating the 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

The spokesman added: “The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and with proprietary ScreenX software, blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the central screen out.

“Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience.”

There will also be VIP screening rooms, offering guests access to an exclusive private lounge with specially designed leather reclining seats and individual tables, complimentary dining and unlimited cinema snacks.

Cineworld York will be Cineworld’s fifth cinema in the UK to launch the VIP experience.

The cinema will be a part of the new York Stadium Leisure Complex, opening alongside the new 8,000 seater Community Stadium in Huntington - which will be a shared ground between York City FC and York City Knights Rugby league side.

The new complex will also include a community hub, including a library and community offices for York’s sports clubs, NHS outpatient services, retail and restaurant outlets, catering and hospitality areas, a York Against Cancer shop and offices and new swimming facilities, a gym, dance studio and sports hall with spectator seating.