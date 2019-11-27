Black Friday is just days away and Morrisons is offering up a hearty breakfast to keep shoppers well fuelled during spending sprees.
The supermarket giant is selling a whopping 19-piece breakfast for just £5 on Friday, November 29.
The dish includes three sausages, three rashers of bacon, three hash browns, baked beans, mushrooms, two halves of tomato, two fried eggs, two slices of black pudding and two half slices of fried bread.
Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons, said: “We know Black Friday shopping can take a lot out of customers and hope that this Black Fry-Day Breakfast will keep hangry-ness at bay and fuel them through the highs and lows of the big day.
"We’re proud to offer deals our customers want and bid them happy bargain-hunting this Black Friday."
The Black Fry-Day Breakfast is available on Black Friday only and will cost £5 at Morrisons cafes nationwide.
