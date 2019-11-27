A WEEK-long programme of events is planned in York to mark the International Day of People with Disabilities next week.

The programme promotes an equal, inclusive and accessible York.

Fifteen events are planned including talks, seminars, workshops, art exhibitions, musical events and shows.

Events include ones with a focus on dyslexia, deafness, mental health, British Sign Language and how to use a guided runner if you’re visually impaired, as well as how organisations can improve their awareness of sight loss.

There will also be an open meeting at Clement's Hall on Saturday, discussing whether or not York requires a human rights forum. There will be a seminar next Wednesday at the Priory St Centre looking at whether national standards for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities are being met.

The week culminates in the return of the York Disability Pride cabaret on the evening of Saturday, December 7 at York St John University, with comedy, music and poetry.

The cabaret is this year held in memory of former disability activist, Chris Edmondson, who was killed in a road traffic accident earlier this year and who would otherwise have been at the forefront of the planning.

The programme is being supported by York Human Rights City Network and is put together by both disability organisations and individuals.

York Human Rights City Network comprises of local voluntary organisations, statutory agencies and the two York universities.

Further information on the week-long programme can be found by collecting a brochure from libraries and other outlets around the city, or accessing their website at: https://sites.google.com/prod/view/idpdyork2019/home

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities is held on December 3 each year.

United Nations General Assembly resolution aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all societies and increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of life.