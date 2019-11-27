A FUNDRAISER, who has overcome her own childhood traumas, has organised a run in a York park to support a national children's charity.

Kate Wozniak has organised the Dash in the Dark event to help support the NSPCC, who work to prevent abuse against children. She said: “Childhood matters.

"We all experience it, then gradually it comes to an end and we move on.

“However, our childhood stays with us and sometimes that can cause problems. That has been my experience.”

While working as a secondary school science teacher at the age of 35, Kate was diagnosed with complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as a result of her own experiences with emotional abuse and neglect during childhood.

As well as going through programmes of therapy, Kate believes that another key factor to beating the trauma started one day when she decided to go for a run

Kate, who now has two children of her own, added: “I knew that running was supposed to be great for mental health and I had always wanted to be a runner. But, I had never shown any sort of ability in that field.”

After taking up running, she decided to take on the Great North Run to support The Samaritans, a charity she had used. Kate completed the 2017 event, raising a total of £1,300 in the process.

Kate, now 39, said: “ I had proven to myself that I could achieve something which had previously appeared impossible.”

The London Marathon 2020 is set to be her next challenge, where she will represent the NSPCC.

Kate’s fundraising total stands at £1,600 and she has set a target of £2,000 after the Dash in the Dark event, which will be held in Homestead Park on December 7.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.