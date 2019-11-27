HUNDREDS of school children across York and North Yorkshire got the chance to meet three authors – including one who works in Selby Library.

The trio, whose books have enthralled and entertained children across the country gave talks and took part in workshops with 360 children from eight schools in York-based Ebor Academy Trust.

The ambitious project was organised by Chicken House publishers and literacy leads at the York based trust, which operates 24 schools across the city, Selby, the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and the Humber.

A separate event is being organised for schools in the East Riding.

Along with Selby’s James Nicol, who works at the town library and wrote The Apprentice Witch, were fellow authors Dan Smith, who penned She Wolf, and Marie Basting, of Princess BMX fame.

Ebor schools from Scarborough, York, Hull and Selby came to Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall for the event.

Alex Winter, Early Years and English lead at Ebor, said it was a big success

She said: “We have a focus on improving outcomes for literacy and this was an ideal way for children to get to meet published authors, be inspired by them and gain more enjoyment out of their reading and writing.

“The children were really excited and are now looking forward to their next writing project.”

Ebor currently operates schools in York including Haxby Road, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks, Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.

Ebor was set up in December 2013.