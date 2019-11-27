ARRANGING a funeral for a loved one may be one of the most difficult tasks any of us will ever have to perform. Luckily, help is available.

Fergus Court Funeral Services, in Malton, is a family-run, independently-owned funeral directors, dedicated to providing a friendly and caring service for people in North Yorkshire.

With nearly a decade’s experience of working to provide dignified services, Fergus and his team believe passionately in providing the best possible care, and in helping make people’s final wishes for their loved ones come true.

Fergus and the team are on-hand to help

Fergus, who was born and raised in Malton, founded the business in 2014 after four years in the industry, and having found he fell in love with the work.

Now, the steadily-growing business specialises in offering clients a variety of choice, with traditional, humanist, and eco-friendly services available.

Most people will be familiar with traditional services, which are still the most popular form funerals in the UK will take. Friends and family get to say their goodbyes as the service is performed in a church or crematorium, followed directly by the committal.

Humanist funerals are becoming increasingly common, however, among people with no strong religious convictions. These services focus on celebrating the life of the person who has died and paying tribute to who they were.

Green funerals are also gaining popularity as the environment becomes ever more of a concern for many. These services seek to return a person’s body to the Earth in a way that allows them to decompose and recycle naturally.

Often, families choose to combine some elements of different types of services, and in all cases, the services can be customised to suit the family and deceased’s wishes.

Fergus Court Funeral Services also offer a raft of pre-paid funeral plans, to ensure peace of mind for clients and their families by allowing them to plan ahead, and ensure that final wishes are respected.

For more information, get in touch with Fergus Court Funeral Services on 01653 229 021 or 07977 961 307, or email fergus@ferguscourtfuneralservices.co.uk.