It was disappointing to read Tim Murgatroyd’s opinion of people who grew up in ‘post-war prosperity’ (OK Boomer...time to put the young first, November 20).

I wonder if he has actually met and talked to these people. Remember that the war ended in 1945, but food rationing didn’t end until 1954. There were shortages of many basic things we take for granted nowadays, most importantly food, but also clothes, toys, and decent homes.