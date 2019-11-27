It was disappointing to read Tim Murgatroyd’s opinion of people who grew up in ‘post-war prosperity’ (OK Boomer...time to put the young first, November 20).
I wonder if he has actually met and talked to these people. Remember that the war ended in 1945, but food rationing didn’t end until 1954. There were shortages of many basic things we take for granted nowadays, most importantly food, but also clothes, toys, and decent homes.
Certainly good times eventually came, but let us not pretend that only today’s young people have difficulties to contend with. Anyone trying to buy a house in the 1960s faced the need to save for a deposit, or borrow from mum and dad, just like today’s youngsters, and it was difficult to qualify for a mortgage. Most houses people bought then were devoid of all the comforts we now expect, other than a basic bathroom, and a sink and pantry in the kitchen.
If it is true that young people can’t be bothered to vote, and older people can and do vote, it is not surprising that politicians prefer to consider first those older people.
Pamela Brown,
Goodwood Grove, York