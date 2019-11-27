ONE person has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on York's outer ring road this morning (November 27).
It happened on the A1237 between Wetherby Road and the Askham Bryan roundabout.
The road was blocked but has since reopened.
It caused long tailbacks in both directions.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the crash shortly before 8am.
A spokeswoman for the force added: "No serious injuries, one person taken to hospital as precaution."
Comments are closed on this article.