POLICE cordoned off a field in a Ryedale town close to two primary schools this morning after the sudden death of a man.
There was a heavy police presence in Highfield Road in Malton and the area was cordoned off by North Yorkshire Police.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called just after 7am on the morning of 27 November 2019 to reports of a sudden death of a man in Highfield Road, Malton.
"Initial enquiries indicate that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."
The cordon that was put in place has now been removed and emergency services have now left the scene.
There are two primary schools in Highfield Road - Malton primary and St Mary's RC.