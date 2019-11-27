A MAN allegedly made sexual comments towards a woman whilst she walked in York city centre.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Monday on the footpath which runs alongside the River Ouse, close to Leeman Road and the Royal Mail Office in York.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman was walking along the footpath when a man made comments of a sexual nature towards her as she walked past.

“The woman also saw the man again on the pedestrian ramp leading to Aldborough Way.”

The man is described as medium build, wearing dark clothing and riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the man or been subjected to similar comments to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 and quote reference number 12190216811.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.