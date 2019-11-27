THE number of domestic abuse-related offences rose in North Yorkshire last year, figures from the Office of National Statistics have revealed.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, 5,150 cases of domestic abuse-related violence against a person were recorded by North Yorkshire Police, up from 4,287 the year before. But this represented 35 per cent of all violent offences last year, down from 40 per cent in 2017.