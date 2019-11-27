THE number of domestic abuse-related offences rose in North Yorkshire last year, figures from the Office of National Statistics have revealed.
Between April 2018 and March 2019, 5,150 cases of domestic abuse-related violence against a person were recorded by North Yorkshire Police, up from 4,287 the year before. But this represented 35 per cent of all violent offences last year, down from 40 per cent in 2017.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We know domestic abuse is an under-reported crime, due to a number of reasons. Victims may be too scared to reach out for help, for fear of what their abuser may do to them, their children or wider family.
“So, to see an increase in the number of domestic abuse-related incidents being reported can actually be seen as a positive sign of more victims gaining the confidence to come forward, to take that first step and make a report to police. Abuse in all its forms is abhorrent.”