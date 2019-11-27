FORMER Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable joined parliamentary candidate for York Outer, Keith Aspden, to see the improvements made at First York to accommodate the incoming electric buses in the city.
The duo were also shown the site for the new Hyper Hub Charging Station at Monks Cross shopping centre.
Sir Vince was also on hand to offer his support to Mr Aspden, and maintained the party would seek a second EU referendum - despite the party’s current policy on Europe being to revoke Brexit.
He said: “Our support is very concentrated and that is why our polling isn’t as high. Mrs Swinson was right to be ambitious, saying she could be Prime Minister, but realistically we won’t get 300 seats, but we could be crucial in the next government. We all voted as a party to revoke Article 50 but in practice the party would seek a referendum.”