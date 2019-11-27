YORK architects are celebrating two award successes.

PPIY Limited received the prestigious King of Prussia Gold Medal 2019 at the National Church Architecture Awards, organised by The National Churches Trust. It is for the best church repair and conservation project for their work on rebuilding the spire at St Margaret’s Church, Thimbleby, Lincolnshire.

The King of Prussia Gold Medal was the gift of King Frederick William IV of Prussia in 1857 and has been awarded since the 1980s.

It was presented by Prince Nicholas von Preussen to director and building surveyor Graham Saxton and associate and architect Alexa Stephens, of PPIY architects. The Reverend John Parkin and church warden Bob Wayne represented the church alongside York conservation contractors Stone-Edge. The project was described as “an incredible rebuild of the church spire”. Alexa also won Young Church Architect of the Year 2019 for her work on St Margaret’s Church.

Alexa studied at the University of Lincoln before qualifying as a chartered architect in 2014. An integral part of tPPIY’s team, she has worked on nationally important buildings including listed buildings, Scheduled Ancient Monuments and ecclesiastical buildings.

Founded in 1979, PPIY Architects are a RIBA Chartered architectural practice in York, offering highly specialised services. The team delivers projects in a range of sectors, including community, conservation and heritage, ecclesiastical, residential, education and transport.

Repeat clients include Historic England, Network Rail, Church of England, East Coast rail franchise, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Methodist Church Circuits and The Quaker organisation.