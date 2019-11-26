YORKSHIRE Air Ambulance has withdrawn its connection with HRH The Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

The charity said it is "seriously considering" the opinions of its supporters.

In a statement, a spokesman for the charity said: “Following the recent announcement from Buckingham Palace, along with increasing staff, volunteer and donor opinion, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Trustee Board (at its monthly meeting today) has decided to withdraw from our connection with HRH The Duke of York, and as such, he will no longer be the Royal Patron of the YAA.

"As a charity funded generously by public donations, we must seriously consider the opinions of our donors and supporters, and this has been a significant factor in reaching this decision.”

The Duke of York is standing back from all of the organisations of which he is a patron after the backlash which followed an interview he gave to BBC's Newsnight programme.

After the interview, Andrew faced criticism for showing a lack of empathy towards the victims of his late friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.