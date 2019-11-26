THERE are already six parties in York seeking your vote on December 12 and you might well ask: why do we need the SDP as well?

The answer’s simple. As long we all keep ticking the same old boxes for the same old parties, nothing fundamental will change. Ask yourself, when was the last time you thought your vote really made a difference?

The SDP takes democracy seriously. We believe it’s wrong to promise you will respect the referendum result and then do everything in your power to overturn it.

We are nation-state democrats who believe in honouring the referendum.

Most people in Britain are centre-left on economic matters and small ‘c’ conservative on social and cultural issues. So is the SDP.

We stand for a sensible balance between the state and the market. Some things are done better by one, some by the other. What matters is that the public gets the support they need.

We think the Conservatives want a smaller state than the public need, and we think Labour wants a bigger state than the market can afford.

The Conservatives focus on the needs of businesses, but we believe they’ve been complacent about important social problems such as homelessness, low wages and the lack of GPs in our NHS. Universal Credit was their attempt to reform the social security system and incentivise work, but its ‘sanctioning’ of some claimants has pushed them further into the mire.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Labour Party is led by its hard-left. I don’t doubt Labour’s enthusiasm for funding the NHS or tackling homelessness, but the wild spending plans set out in their manifesto rely so heavily on borrowing money that they pose a real economic risk.

Free speech is key to our politics. ‘It’s a free country’ used to be commonly heard.

No-one says it now, except as a joke. When a world-class institution like the University of York bans a speaker from a conservative group and Hong Kong students are threatened for supporting democracy, we know we have a problem.

Universities should support free debate, not give in to bigots and extremists. Our SDP Academic Freedom Charter for Universities will protect free speech and stop lecturers and students being bullied by an intolerant minority.

Free speech counters extremism. Immigration is an example.

Our country’s population has gone up by five million in the last 10 years and it is set to increase by millions more in the next few years. Asking ‘where are the extra houses, schools, hospitals and roads?’ is not racist, but common sense. A big majority of people, like the SDP, favour fair but sensible limits on immigration.

Above all, we believe in listening before deciding.

This doesn’t mean we’re wishy-washy or indecisive – we favour tough action to counter crime, strengthen democracy and protect the environment – but it does mean we treat our opponents with respect. We think they are wrong, not that they are evil. Our politics are toxic, and we want to draw the poison.

So where do I stand in all this? My family is from York and I grew up in North Yorkshire - I know what matters to York people and that SDP policies on health and social care services, small business, community enterprises, resourcing flood prevention, protecting green belt land, and eradicating street homelessness would make a big difference to the city.

I also believe passionately that we can’t go on with the old system and that is why I ask for your vote on December 12th so we can start building something better for all of us.