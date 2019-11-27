THREE children have donated their own toys to a Christmas present appeal, allowing those in need to receive gifts on Christmas Day.
George and Hugh Phillips and Erin Dinnen, all from Copmanthorpe, chose to donate their toys to the Salvation Army.
After handing over her gift to the charity, Erin, 3, said: “I like Christmas. I want to make other boys and girls happy.”
Andy Phillips, director of Speedkix in Copmanthorpe, appealed to the community to encourage them to support the appeal.
He said: “As a leading provider of kid’s parties we are involved in many fundraising events and know that not all kids are fortunate enough to have a present to open on Christmas Day, that is why we are keen to get involved in this appeal.”
Speedkix provides a host of team-building events including Zorbing, bubble football and NERF wars and Tag Archery.
Andy and a team of village volunteers have organised for the Copmanthorpe Sports and Recreation Centre to be open over this weekend to receive new gifts donated to the appeal.