A narrowboat noses into Walbut lock on the Pocklington Canal. It's an idyllic scene, even though when this photo was taken, in 2018, the lock had only just been restored.

This year marks 50 years since the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society was set up. Restoration work on the derelict canal began in 1971 with the repair of the 'entrance' lock off the River Derwent near East Cottingwith. Since then, towpaths have been cleared along the canal's entire nine-mile length, and six of the nine locks have been brought back into working order - most recently Thornton and Walbut locks, which both re-opened last year. The canal is now navigable from the Derwent to the 'Bielby Arm' near Bielby.