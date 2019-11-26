A MAN was allegedly punched in the face on a street in York.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information following the assault in Barkston Road, Chapelfields, on October 29 at around 6.50pm.

The force said it involved a man in his 50s being punched in the face by an unknown male, with the victim suffering swelling to his face.

A spokesperson for the force added: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing to anyone who may of witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information which would assist police to identify the suspect who punched the victim.”

He is described as approximately 5ft 10” inches tall, with dark hair and a medium build, unshaven and wearing a grey hooded jumper.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jordon Kiernan.

Or email Jordan.kiernan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190199927.