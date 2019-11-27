A NUMBER of events have been announced to start the festive celebrations in the run-up to Christmas.
The Riccall Dickensian Fayre will return on December 7. There will be a range of festive stalls including crafts, wreaths and decorations and Christmas-themed garden plants and ornaments.
Food and drink will be available, such as hot dogs and mulled wine.
Entertainment, including a chance to meet Santa, will be on offer, as well as live music.
The event will take place at Riccall Village Green and Church from 4pm to 7pm.
Kaleidoscope, a service for those with special needs, will hold its Christmas meeting on December 7.
There will be activities including crafts, singing, prayer and drama, as well as a free cafe. The event will run in St Paul’s Church in Holgate, York, from 2pm.
Escrick Church will be holding a Christmas concert with the Tuesday Singers group, entertaining with a mixture of seasonal songs and carols.
The event will be held on December 13 from 7pm. Entry is £7, which includes mulled wine and a mince pie.