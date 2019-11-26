THE family of a former head of York Sea Cadets have paid tribute to him, after he died at the age of 86.

Derek Eggleton Lt Cdr joined the charity after leaving the Navy.

He was part of York Sea Cadets for more than 30 years.

Derek was unit commander for many years, during which time he fundraised tirelessly to build the unit they still occupy now.

He then went on to be the area officer.

John Varney, Derek’s nephew, said: “Derek influenced a great many young people during his years with the cadets.

“Derek had a big personality and was always laughing and joking with everyone he met.”

He added: “He was happily married to Doris for 61 years, although they did not have any children he will be sadly missed by all his nephews and nieces.”

After retiring from work, Derek volunteered for more than 17 years as a driver with the British Red Cross. He was also a volunteer guide around York.

“He really enjoyed passing on his wide knowledge of the history of York to many tourists,” John said.

Derek, who was born and raised in York and a lifelong resident of the city, was also a very active member of York Royal Naval Association.

His funeral service was held at York Crematorium on Monday.