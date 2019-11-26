A COLLECTION of 40 stores, attractions and eateries in Scarborough are clubbing together to give hard-pressed festive shoppers a helping hand in the run-up to Christmas.
A special offer guide to the town’s Counting Down to Christmas festival has been launched, which includes offers, easily available and ready to use, from an A-Y of Scarborough’s finest businesses who are on a mission to get everyone in the festive spirit.
Kerry Carruthers, of Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID), which is supporting the town’s major new festival, explained: “Scarborough’s Counting Down to Christmas festival is a celebration of Scarborough as a thriving town centre, with an outstanding wealth of shops, eateries and attractions and, above all, a warm and friendly atmosphere.
“We’re hoping that this new guide encourages people to get out and explore it, supporting local businesses this Christmas rather than falling back on unimaginative gift-buying on the internet!”
Kerry added: “As an extra incentive, festive shoppers will also get to enjoy Yorkshire’s largest ‘variety show’ every Late Night Thursday and weekend, as a cast of magicians, musicians, panto stars, street performers, and Santa and Mrs Claus, bring glitter, glam and glee to Scarborough’s streets and stores. There’s even free car parking and extra evening buses on Late Night Thursdays so that everyone can enjoy a great night out.”
The Counting Down to Christmas guide can be picked up at a range of outlets in and around Scarborough, including the library, Scarborough Spa and town centre retailers, or by contacting the Tourism Bureau by emailing tourismbureau@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 383636.
To find out more about Scarborough’s Counting Down to Christmas festival visit www.scarboroughchristmas.co.uk, or talk to the friendly, dedicated team at the Tourism Bureau on 01723 383636. To find out more about festive activity and places to stay along the Yorkshire Coast during November and December, visit www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com.