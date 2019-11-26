A GARDENING group is planning to create a memorial wood in a York park in memory of a former city councillor, Lord Mayor, Sheriff and tourism boss.

The Friends of Glen Gardens in Heworth are appealing for help in creating ‘Keith’s Wood’ in memory of Keith Wood, who was a member of their group.

The Press reported in September how Keith, who was a hotelier and tourism boss as well as a long serving councillor for Heworth, had died after a short battle against pancreatic cancer, aged 75.

He and his wife June ran a hotel called Ascot House in Heworth, and he served as a director of Visit York, chaired the governors at both Burnholme and Tang Hall Schools, was vice-chairman of the York Citizens Theatre Trust, chaired the York Theatre Royal Appeal Committee and was a trustee of the charity York Against Cancer.

Adi French, one of the Friends, said Keith was also a member of the group and she and other members had decided to create a memorial to him in the park.

“Keith was an instrumental founder member of the Friends of Glen Gardens and offered a fantastic amount of support as a committee member,” she said.

“His valuable contributions in all aspects of Friends of Glen Gardens will be greatly missed.

“After talking with June, we have decided to turn a dark overgrown wooded area in Glen Gardens into ‘Keith’s Wood’ and plant with daffodils, blue bells and spring flowers and a tree.

“We would also like if possible to create a path or area for wheelchair users to access the wood.”

She said the Friends was a small gardening group which worked to improve and maintain the park for the benefit of the local community but this project would be too big to do on its own, and she wondered if others in York would be willing to contribute their manpower or funding to help it go ahead.

“Keith was well known and it wasn’t until his funeral in the Minster that I realised just how many organisations he was involved in,” she added.

*Anyone able to assist should call 07983 317484 or email adifrench@gmail.com.