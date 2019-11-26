IN the run up to and over the Christmas period, Selby District Council will be making changes to some services.
They will be offering free parking every Saturday in all car parks all day on November 30, December 7, December 14, December 21 and December 28.
They have chosen to do this to support local businesses at this busy time of year.
There are also some changes to household waste and recycling collections. Bin tags detailing the collection dates have been delivered to households in the district.
The council’s Market Cross contact centre and the Civic Centre in Selby will be closed during the period between Christmas and New Year.
Face to face services at the Market Cross contact centre will close at 2.30pm on Tuesday December 24, with the phone lines and non-essential services closing from 3pm the same day until Thursday, January 2.
Garden waste collections stop between Monday, December 16 and Friday, January 10.