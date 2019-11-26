STARS of Yorkshire's tourism industry were in the spotlight as the winners of The White Rose Awards were unveiled last night.
This year 103 finalists battled it out to win in 19 categories, with a number of new categories created as well as a gold, silver and bronze system to honour even more businesses. This means more opportunities for finalists to progress to the national tourism awards run by Visit England.
New this year, the International Tourism Award gold award went to Castle Howard, with Visit York taking silver, and the The Grand, York scooping bronze.
The Grand, York, was also crowned Large Hotel of the Year and took silver for Business Events Venue. Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant, York, was named Small Hotel, with Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough taking bronze.
The Barn, Monk Fryston, took gold for B&B and Guest House. The Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park gold award went to Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Bishop Wilton, with Vale of Pickering Caravan Park scooping silver.
Fodder, Harrogate, took silver and Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens won bronze in the new Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism category.
The Star Inn at Harome won gold in the Taste of England award, with the Pheasant Hotel, Harome, taking bronze. The Star Inn also won silver in the The Inns & Restaurants with Rooms category.
York Maze won silver for Large Visitor Attraction, with bronze going to RSPB Bempton Cliffs. The Producers and Makers gold award went to York Emporium, with Puckett's Pickles, York, taking silver.
The Durham Ox, Crayke, was named Pub of the Year, while Go Ape Dalby won bronze in the Small Visitor Attraction category. The Tourism Event Award went to Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival (gold), Hallowscream at York Maze (silver) and Springtime Live, Harrogate (bronze).
Chris Kamara, former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Bradford City player-turned Sky Sports pundit, performed two festive songs from his debut album Here’s to Christmas at the first direct Arena as part of the event.
He said: "What a reception; the crowd was amazing.
"It was my first ever live public performance of any of the tracks from my album and the whole evening was something special. I’m Yorkshire born and bred. Yorkshire people are the best and to see so many happy people celebrated tonight for making Yorkshire a great place to live and visit was fantastic."
Chair of Judges Elaine Lemm said: "What a night! It’s been fantastic to see all these wonderful businesses who work so hard giving visitors to Yorkshire the best experience possible and ultimately keep them coming back year on year. These businesses go above and beyond, and it’s been brilliant to see them get the recognition they deserve.
"The partnership with Visit England means all winners go through to the national finals and I’m certain from the incredible standard we’ve had here tonight we’ll be seeing many national awards coming home to Yorkshire."
Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, Peter Box said: "I couldn’t have been prouder to have been a part of tonight’s White Rose Awards to see the very best in Yorkshire tourism honoured for their huge amount of hard work and dedication to making Yorkshire one of the best places to visit in the world! Every single winner whether they got a bronze, silver or gold should be incredibly proud!’
White Rose Award Winners 2019
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
GOLD: The Deep, Hull
SILVER: Hull Truck Theatre
BRONZE: Cottage in the Dales, Leyburn
Arts & Culture Award
GOLD: Hull Truck Theatre
SILVER: Freedom Festival Arts Trust, Hull
BRONZE: Emma Stothard Sculpture, Whitby
B&B and Guest House of the Year
GOLD: The Barn, Monk Fryston
SILVER: Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge
BRONZE: Woodlands Farm, Northallerton
Business Events Venue of the Year
GOLD: Broughton Hall Estate, Skipton
SILVER: The Grand, York
BRONZE: Inox - The University of Sheffield
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
GOLD: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Bishop Wilton
SILVER: Vale of Pickering Caravan Park
BRONZE: Patrington Haven Leisure Park,Hull
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
GOLD: William's Den, North Cave
SILVER: Fodder, Harrogate
BRONZE: Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
Experience of the Year
GOLD: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull
SILVER: YORTOURS, Harrogate
BRONZE: Leeds Cookery School
Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award
GOLD: Manor House Lindley, Lindley
SILVER: The Star Inn at Harome
BRONZE: Estbek House, Whitby
International Tourism Award
GOLD: Castle Howard, York
SILVER: Visit York
BRONZE: The Grand, York
Large Hotel of the Year
GOLD: The Grand, York
SILVER: The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton
BRONZE: Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton
SILVER: York Maze
BRONZE: RSPB Bempton Cliffs
New Tourism Business Award
GOLD: William's Den, North Cave
SILVER: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull
BRONZE: Bonus Arena, Hull
Producers and Makers Award
GOLD: York Emporium
SILVER: Puckett's Pickles, York
BRONZE: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull
Pub of the Year
GOLD: The Durham Ox, Crayke
SILVER: The Millers Bar, Brighouse
BRONZE: The George and Dragon, Richmond
Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year
GOLD: Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington
SILVER: Brompton Lakes, Richmond
BRONZE: Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield
Small Hotel of the Year
GOLD: Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant, York
SILVER: The Wensleydale Heifer, Leyburn
BRONZE: Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby
SILVER: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull
BRONZE: Go Ape Dalby
Taste of England Award
GOLD: The Star Inn at Harome
SILVER: Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes
BRONZE: The Pheasant Hotel, Harome
Tourism Event Award
GOLD: Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival
SILVER: Hallowscream at York Maze
BRONZE: Springtime Live, Harrogate