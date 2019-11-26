STARS of Yorkshire's tourism industry were in the spotlight as the winners of The White Rose Awards were unveiled last night.

This year 103 finalists battled it out to win in 19 categories, with a number of new categories created as well as a gold, silver and bronze system to honour even more businesses. This means more opportunities for finalists to progress to the national tourism awards run by Visit England.

New this year, the International Tourism Award gold award went to Castle Howard, with Visit York taking silver, and the The Grand, York scooping bronze.

The Grand, York, was also crowned Large Hotel of the Year and took silver for Business Events Venue. Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant, York, was named Small Hotel, with Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough taking bronze.

The Barn, Monk Fryston, took gold for B&B and Guest House. The Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park gold award went to Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Bishop Wilton, with Vale of Pickering Caravan Park scooping silver.

Fodder, Harrogate, took silver and Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens won bronze in the new Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism category.

The Star Inn at Harome won gold in the Taste of England award, with the Pheasant Hotel, Harome, taking bronze. The Star Inn also won silver in the The Inns & Restaurants with Rooms category.

York Maze won silver for Large Visitor Attraction, with bronze going to RSPB Bempton Cliffs. The Producers and Makers gold award went to York Emporium, with Puckett's Pickles, York, taking silver.

The Durham Ox, Crayke, was named Pub of the Year, while Go Ape Dalby won bronze in the Small Visitor Attraction category. The Tourism Event Award went to Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival (gold), Hallowscream at York Maze (silver) and Springtime Live, Harrogate (bronze).

Chris Kamara, former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Bradford City player-turned Sky Sports pundit, performed two festive songs from his debut album Here’s to Christmas at the first direct Arena as part of the event.

He said: "What a reception; the crowd was amazing.

"It was my first ever live public performance of any of the tracks from my album and the whole evening was something special. I’m Yorkshire born and bred. Yorkshire people are the best and to see so many happy people celebrated tonight for making Yorkshire a great place to live and visit was fantastic."

Chair of Judges Elaine Lemm said: "What a night! It’s been fantastic to see all these wonderful businesses who work so hard giving visitors to Yorkshire the best experience possible and ultimately keep them coming back year on year. These businesses go above and beyond, and it’s been brilliant to see them get the recognition they deserve.

"The partnership with Visit England means all winners go through to the national finals and I’m certain from the incredible standard we’ve had here tonight we’ll be seeing many national awards coming home to Yorkshire."

Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, Peter Box said: "I couldn’t have been prouder to have been a part of tonight’s White Rose Awards to see the very best in Yorkshire tourism honoured for their huge amount of hard work and dedication to making Yorkshire one of the best places to visit in the world! Every single winner whether they got a bronze, silver or gold should be incredibly proud!’

White Rose Award Winners 2019

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

GOLD: The Deep, Hull

SILVER: Hull Truck Theatre

BRONZE: Cottage in the Dales, Leyburn

Arts & Culture Award

GOLD: Hull Truck Theatre

SILVER: Freedom Festival Arts Trust, Hull

BRONZE: Emma Stothard Sculpture, Whitby

B&B and Guest House of the Year

GOLD: The Barn, Monk Fryston

SILVER: Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge

BRONZE: Woodlands Farm, Northallerton

Business Events Venue of the Year

GOLD: Broughton Hall Estate, Skipton

SILVER: The Grand, York

BRONZE: Inox - The University of Sheffield

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

GOLD: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Bishop Wilton

SILVER: Vale of Pickering Caravan Park

BRONZE: Patrington Haven Leisure Park,Hull

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

GOLD: William's Den, North Cave

SILVER: Fodder, Harrogate

BRONZE: Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens

Experience of the Year

GOLD: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull

SILVER: YORTOURS, Harrogate

BRONZE: Leeds Cookery School

Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award

GOLD: Manor House Lindley, Lindley

SILVER: The Star Inn at Harome

BRONZE: Estbek House, Whitby

International Tourism Award

GOLD: Castle Howard, York

SILVER: Visit York

BRONZE: The Grand, York

Large Hotel of the Year

GOLD: The Grand, York

SILVER: The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton

BRONZE: Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

GOLD: Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton

SILVER: York Maze

BRONZE: RSPB Bempton Cliffs

New Tourism Business Award

GOLD: William's Den, North Cave

SILVER: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull

BRONZE: Bonus Arena, Hull

Producers and Makers Award

GOLD: York Emporium

SILVER: Puckett's Pickles, York

BRONZE: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull

Pub of the Year

GOLD: The Durham Ox, Crayke

SILVER: The Millers Bar, Brighouse

BRONZE: The George and Dragon, Richmond

Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year

GOLD: Broadgate Farm Cottages, Walkington

SILVER: Brompton Lakes, Richmond

BRONZE: Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield

Small Hotel of the Year

GOLD: Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant, York

SILVER: The Wensleydale Heifer, Leyburn

BRONZE: Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

GOLD: Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby

SILVER: Hotham's Gin School and Distillery, Hull

BRONZE: Go Ape Dalby

Taste of England Award

GOLD: The Star Inn at Harome

SILVER: Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes

BRONZE: The Pheasant Hotel, Harome

Tourism Event Award

GOLD: Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

SILVER: Hallowscream at York Maze

BRONZE: Springtime Live, Harrogate