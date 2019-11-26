POLICE are appealing for information after a woman is alleged to have been sexually assaulted at a property in Harrogate.
The incident happened in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate, on Thursday, October 10 and was reported to police on October 26
North Yorkshire Police said that are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Jennyfields Drive or Grantley Drive at around 3pm on 10 October 2019, who may have seen a man and a woman walking along the roadside, to contact them.
It said: "We are interested to hear from drivers who may have been driving along these roads at the time, who may have captured dashcam footage of the man and woman.
"The man is described as white, in his early thirties, with a heavy build and short black hair."
Anyone with information which could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101. Please quote reference 12190198265.
