FREE parking across all council-operated car parks in the East Riding will come into force this weekend.

For the 11th year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council will suspend parking charges at all council on-street parking bays and off-street car parks for the four weekends in the run up to Christmas in a bid to boost trade and visitor numbers to towns.

This year, parking charges in the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations will be suspended on the weekends of November 30 and December 1, December 7 and 8, December 14 and 15 and December 21 and 22.

The free parking period will be between 8am on Saturday until 8am on Monday and pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there will be no charge.

Whilst parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones.

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a very popular scheme and one which has been extended for the next three years.

“Christmas is a key trading time for our local high streets and free parking brings people into our town centres to help support local businesses and brings residents and visitors to the area.”

Free parking will also be in place for Small Business Saturday, which is now in its seventh year and will take place on December 7.

The locations of council car parks can be found at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/roads-streets-traffic-and-parking/parking/car-park-finder