PASSENGERS travelling on an electric park and ride bus in York this morning (November 26) had to evacuate the vehicle when it began to fill with smoke.
The bus, operated by First, was travelling from Monks Cross into the city centre.
It stopped on The Stonebow and passengers had to get off.
Andrew Parkes was one of the passengers on the bus. He said the vehicle smelt of burning and was smoking at the rear.
He tweeted: "Interesting bus ride into work when we had to all get off due to a smoke filled bus! These buses are good in principle but just don’t work regularly!"
Andrew said two fire engines turned up at the scene.
