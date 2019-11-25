TWO bogus charity workers who burgled and preyed on elderly victims have been jailed.

Monica Lilly, 20, and Daniella Stoica, 21, went from door to door in Tadcaster and Selby, targeting vulnerable people in their own homes by pretending to be working for a charity for the deaf.

The pair carried fake documentation to trick their way into their victims’ homes and then used distractions including asking for a drink of water or visiting the toilet before carrying out searches of other rooms.

In some cases, victims described how the duo pretended that one of them was deaf to add to the deception.

North Yorkshire Police said the two offenders were caught after officers attended a report of two females in Tadcaster who were suspected of being involved in distraction type burglaries targeting vulnerable victims.

The duo were arrested after being found with jewellery, cash, a clipboard and a ‘donation sheet’ listing details of those who had donated.

Lilly, of Brook Avenue, Manchester and Stoica, of Fitzroyd Drive, Harehills, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to the crimes, which were committed between August 20 and August 23 in Tadcaster and Selby, as well as Pontefract and Boston Spa.

They were both sentenced to four years and two months in prison for committing six burglaries and 10 counts of fraud, and were each ordered to pay victims' costs of £181.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Carey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Stoica and Lilly preyed upon elderly victims, not only tricking their way into their homes to steal cash and sentimental items but also ripping away their peace of mind of feeling safe in their homes.

“It is no wonder that some of those that they targeted are now left with a future of worrying about who comes to their door.

“I hope this sentence offers some comfort and closure to them now Stoica and Lilly are behind bars and provides some reassurance to our communities that we will do our utmost to bring burglars to justice.”