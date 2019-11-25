WORLD-famous girl group Little Mix are to tour the UK next year.

The pop superstars are taking their unmissable live show on the road with a 21-date 2020 tour.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday, November 28.

Speaking about the tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

"We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine.”

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal groups around.

Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London’s O2 Arena.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

Dates

26th June, Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

27th June, R.F.C Stadium, St Helens

28th June, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

30th June, The Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough

2nd July, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd July, Home Park, Plymouth

4th July, Hyde Park, London

5th July, Lytham Festival, Lytham

9th July, Gloucester Kingsholme Stadium, Gloucester

10th July, Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester

11th July, Stadium Zipworld, Colwyn Bay

12th July, Craven Park, Hull

14th July, Ardingly, Brighton

16th July, Emirates Riverside, Durham

17th July, Fischer County Ground, Leicester

18th July, Holkham Hall, Norfolk

19th July, The Spitfire Ground, Kent

21st July, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

24th July, Bitts Park, Carlisle

25th July, Ayr Racecourse, Ayr

26th July, Hazelhead Park, Aberdeen

They have fully cemented their status as the world’s biggest girl band, with the quartet asserting dominance in the charts album after album.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide. Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.