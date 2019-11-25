A MAN who ran a six-year “vendetta” against his former partner has had his prison term reduced.

Gordon Raymond Bell, now 43, was jailed in April for 16 months after he was convicted by a jury of four breaches of a restraining order.

The Court of Appeal Criminal Division has now reduced that to 14 months.

In April, York Crown Court heard how Bell used social media and internet websites, including The Press’s to post comments and photos about his former partner.

He was at the time and remains subject to a restraining order aimed at protecting her from his unwanted attention by restricting his online behaviour.

He had committed the offences within months of losing an earlier appeal against a conviction of stalking the woman and a man.

In a personal statement, she told the court: “He has run a vendetta against me for six years.”

Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told Bell: “I cannot understand this singular inability to cope with the break up of your relationship.”

Bell claimed in court he mostly lived in Lanzarote, the Canary Islands. He has also lived in Nunnery Lane, York.

The 16-month sentence was 12 months for the the breaches, plus four months previously suspended for the stalking offence.