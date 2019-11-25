RESIDENTS and staff at a care home in Harrogate were treated to a special visit from a popular reality TV star last Friday.

People at the Anchor’s The Manor House care were visited by The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent.

The visit was organised to increase understanding of life in care homes, to recognise the dedication of the care home’s staff, and to celebrate what’s possible for people in later life.

During the visit, residents enjoyed chatting to James over a cup of tea and swapping stories about their lives and shared their experiences with him

James also spoke to the care home staff to understand more about the 'dynamic nature of a career in social care', and how staff help residents to get the most out of later life through a personalised approach to care, and a varied activity schedule.

Manager at the home Andrea Harley, said:

“We’re proud of our community here at The Manor House and it was a real thrill to welcome James Argent.

“It was a memorable visit for our staff and residents, who enjoyed sharing their stories and experiences with James.

“The visit was wonderful.”