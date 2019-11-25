THREE teenagers have been arrested at the scene of a break-in at a village pub south of York after police responded to calls of a burglary in progress.
The incident happened at the Cross Keys Inn, Stillingfleet, at 11.30pm yesterday (November 24).
North Yorkshire Police received reports of intruders in the premises, which was closed at the time, and officers attended immediately.
The force confirmed that two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
All three are currently in police custody while the investigation continues.
