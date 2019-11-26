ASKHAM Bryan College is to plant 1,000 trees in its grounds this week to back the fight against climate change.
The college near York is participating in The Woodland Trust’s national campaign, ‘The Big Climate Fightback,’ aimed at reducing carbon emissions, tackling climate change and biodiversity loss, and promoting natural regeneration in the city’s green spaces.
The 1,000 saplings, which have been underwritten by the trust and provided by local nursery, Thorpe Trees, will be planted by horticulture and arboriculture staff and students.
Carol Honeybun-Kelly, of the trust, said: “Most people are aware of the race against time in terms of climate change and planting trees being part of the solution – they absorb harmful CO2 and produce vital oxygen. But we are not planting anywhere near enough.
“We are delighted Askham Bryan College has taken up the challenge to get more trees in the ground.”