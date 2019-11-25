SHOPPERS are in for a festive treat at York’s Vangarde Shopping Park, which is holding its first Christmas Festival next month.
Taking place over the weekend of December 7 and 8, there will be music and entertainment from local bands, choirs and theatre groups between 11am and 4pm.
The plaza stage, which will be situated near the entrance to M&S Food Hall, will host local musicians and prize giveaways, plus a special visit from Minster Lions Rockin’ Rudolph on the Sunday.
Stores at Vangarde will be getting involved too, with food demos, mulled wine tastings, elves, samples, face painting, kids activities and more.
Local charities including Minster Lions and Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) will be fundraising at the park all weekend.
Deborah O’Donnell, centre manager, said: “We are really excited for the first ever Christmas Festival at Vangarde.
“We wanted to create the best festive atmosphere for shoppers to really get into the Christmas spirit.
“We hope people will come along and enjoy everything Vangarde has to offer.”
The final music and entertainment line-up will be announced on the Vangarde Shopping Park Facebook page over the next few days.