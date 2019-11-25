THE Press today launches its annual Toys & Tins Appeal to help save Christmas for some of York’s most vulnerable and needy children.

The appeal aims to ensure youngsters wake up to presents on Christmas Day and also enjoy a proper Christmas dinner.

The appeal will once again assist the York refuge run by Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) for people affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, and the Salvation Army, as it prepares to fill food parcels for people in need and collect toys for children whose families would struggle to buy them gifts.

We are asking readers to donate new toys and other gifts, such as books, teddies, dolls and games, and non-perishable items of food.

Major Andrew Dunkinson, of The Salvation Army, said it offered vital support to children and families unable to afford food and presents. “Without the Christmas hampers and toy parcels the organisation distributes, these needy families are at risk of going hungry, or getting in to debt as they try to provide for their children over Christmas,” he said.

“Last year, we provided Christmas presents to 641 children and additional food supplies to 223 families in need. We anticipate that the need will be as great this year.

“We depend on the kindness and generosity of people in York and the surrounding area to make it possible to meet this need again.”

An IDAS spokeswoman said: “We are very grateful for the incredible support that this annual campaign receives. The donations not only help families who have fled domestic abuse to celebrate Christmas together, they also send a strong message of care and kindness from the community.”

•Donated items should be handed to The Press in Walmgate during office hours by December 13.