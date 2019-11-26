TWO national charities have received a cash boost from a York-based charitable trust.

The Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has awarded £1,000 to The Stroke Association and £400 to Cancer Research UK.

The donations were made after two employees from Pavers’ head office, at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton, applied for support with their fundraising.

The donation to The Stroke Association comes after warehouse floor manager Kevin Atkinson completed the Edinburgh Marathon in support of the charity.

Kevin suffered a stroke in 2013 and had been supported by The Stroke Association.

Kevin said: “They’ve always been very supportive, which is why I decided to support them again. I’m pleased I was able to raise this amount for the charity.”

Cancer Research UK received £400 after Sandra Cowham, assistant merchandiser, completed The Great North Run.