MY political beliefs are rooted in my background.

I was the first person in my family to go to university and I want to make sure that everybody has the chance to get a great education.

But, just when we need it most, the Government is making it harder.

As a parent with children in a York Central primary, I have seen first-hand the impact of the Government’s cuts to school budgets – nearly £300 per pupil across York with many schools hit much harder.

We must not lose sight of opportunity and hope for the next generation.

If elected to represent York Central I will make education my priority.

The Liberal Democrats will increase spending by more than £10 billion.

We will recruit 20,000 more teachers and pay them what they’re worth.

Tackling the climate emergency cannot wait.

With flooding in Yorkshire again in recent days, we know we must take action on climate change and fund more flood defences.

York needs clean public transport and we need to be more ambitious with our cycling infrastructure, making it safer and more accessible for all.

The Liberal Democrats will put £100 billion into climate action and environmental protection.

We will halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2045.

I work in the NHS and see the destruction this Government is bringing.

One in every ten nursing posts in the NHS is vacant.

Mental health services have been hit particularly hard.

York has seen the closure of Bootham Hospital and cuts to local mental health services.

I will fight to reinstate this vital support.

Emergency treatment times at York Hospital are soaring.

The Liberal Democrats will increase income tax by one penny per pound so our families have a functioning NHS and social care services, and so we can treat mental health with the same urgency as physical health.

York has a housing crisis where many young people are finding the prospect of ever owning their own home impossible.

We desperately need to build affordable housing.

Liberal Democrats are committed to building 30,000 new homes a year.

We’re a city and a country that is facing a third general election in a little over four years. Everyone knows that the most important issue in this election will be Brexit.

We’re being asked to vote because the Prime Minister hopes we’ve changed our minds since the last election two years ago – but the same Prime Minister insists that nobody can have changed their mind since another vote three years ago!

None of the things that need fixing will be made easier by leaving the EU.

York voted to remain, and it feels like our voice is being ignored.

York has the highest proportion of its exports being sold in the EU in the whole of Yorkshire.

I have spoken to many people who are concerned about the threat to their jobs.

The economy that we need to have in order to reverse the cuts to our schools and protect our NHS depends on us being in Europe.

We can’t afford to waste time negotiating new deals, which will take years and not be as good as what we’ve got.

Families in York are being torn apart by the Government making EU citizens bargaining chips in their negotiations.

York is an open and tolerant city.

EU Citizens are our friends, neighbours and work colleagues and a key part of what makes York such a special place to live.

I want my children to grow up in a fair and inclusive country.

I want to stop Brexit, so we can and build a brighter future for York.