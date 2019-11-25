YOUNG people from across York and North Yorkshire have had their hard work and dedication recognised at an awards ceremony.

Youngsters gathered at York Racecourse to receive well-earned recognition for their efforts in this summer’s Lifestyle Challenge.

Sergeant Neil Northend, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the Lifestyle Challenge and attended the ceremony – not only the young people themselves, but also the adult advisors for taking the time to support and help their teams.”

Nineteen teams from Eastfield, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Norton, Pickering, Robin Hood’s Bay, Scarborough, Selby, Stokesley, Whitby and York signed up.

The teams worked in their own time to improve their local area, raising money for local good causes and helping members of the community to get to know each other.

In total 65 young people took part, supported by 23 adult advisors.

To mark their hard work, all of those who took part received a certificate and a prize of vouchers for all their team for Energi Trampoline Park in York.

The winners of the sponsored challenges received Argos vouchers as well as their initial prizes. These teams were Tidy Raiders from Selby, P Town Raiders from Pickering and Knaresborough SAS.

The challenge runs over the summer holidays and aims to encourage youngsters to get involved in supporting their community by working in teams to benefit others.

These teams were KaLiBe from York, Nidderdale Children’s Resource Centre from Harrogate in joint third place, Mount Girls from York in second and Earth’s Army from Scarborough were the overall winners.