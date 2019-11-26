HEALTH bosses have admitted that the closure of a vital mental health service has created anger and frustration for both patients and general practices involved.

The Press reported in October that further funding for the Primary Care Mental Health Service – which launched in January 2019 – could not be secured and that staff had been given notice.

In a letter to City of York Council, Vale of York CCG Health Scrutiny Committee said it was originally hoped that the project could be maintained and supported by the CCG, however, significant changes to GP contracts introduced by the NHS caused funds to be re-located.

It said: “The fund was re-allocated to fund the establishment of Primary Care Networks (PCN).

“Consequently, this left both the CCG and practices involved in an extremely difficult situation with an unexpected funding gap. The re-allocated funds for PCNs have strict instructions on their use and left no scope to channel these resources to the existing Primary Care Mental Health staff."

The letter added that the only way the CCG could have maintained the funding would be by reducing the funding to other commissioned services.

“Consequently, due to the lack of onward funding, a very difficult decision was made by the practice for the service to be withdrawn," it said.

"The closure of the service has inevitably created anger and frustration, both for patients as well as the general practices involved which is deeply regrettable."

Speaking to The Press last month, a CCG spokesman said: “Despite very challenging financial circumstances, the CCG has increased support for mental health services in York with an additional £3.5 million of dedicated funding this year compared to 2018/19.

“This investment has helped to increase capacity in Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services, facilitate greater access to psychological therapies, and improve early intervention for individuals suffering from psychosis.”