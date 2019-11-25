A MILESTONE has been reached on a new care home development in York.

A topping out ceremony was held to mark the completion of the latest stage of the 64-bed care home, where the final tile was laid, and final brick was fitted.

The care home, officially named Ouse View Care Home, on Fordlands Road, Fulford, has been built by McGoff Construction Ltd, and is owned and operated by Barchester Healthcare.

It will provide residential and dementia care for older people in the community of York. The home is set to open its doors to residents for the first time in summer 2020.

The care home will feature en-suite bedrooms with smart TVs, spa bathrooms, in-house hair salon, TV lounges with garden access, a cinema room, a large dining area with lifeskills kitchen, a therapy room, and wi-fi available in all parts of the home.

The home will also be fitted with a 'magic table,' an interactive, multi-sensory projector that will bring a bit of magic to residents living with dementia with a variety of fun, musical games.

McGoff Construction contracts manager John Redford said: “We were delighted to reach such a significant stage in the build process. It was a pleasure to share the occasion with our project partners Barchester Healthcare. We look forward to handing over the Marketing Suite in the next few weeks which will allow finished aspects of the care home to be showcased.”

Mark Bennett, the director of property services at Barchester, added: “This is one of 10 projects we’ve collaborated with McGoffs on and we couldn’t be more pleased. Each new build uses a bespoke Barchester Healthcare design that has incorporated learnings from previous homes we’ve built. This was to ensure each of our homes are not only safe, comfortable and welcoming, but luxurious, spacious and thoughtful. The homes design will not only allow our staff to provide the best level of care for the residents who live there, but also ensure the residents are able to live dignified lives in surroundings that allow them to be as independent as they choose to be.”