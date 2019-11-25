A POLICE inspector was the latest 'local hero' to switch on the Christmas lights in a village near Selby.
Martin Wedgwood, North Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Selby, was guest of honour at the switch-on ceremony in Burn at the weekend.
He followed in the footsteps of local postman Myles Boothman in 2016, Paul Mudd, of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service in 2017 and Jez Rushworth, of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, last year.
The inspector was joined by Minster FM, with presenter Victoria Charles and the Minster Monster, for games and carols on the village green, with Santa arriving in a ‘Coca Cola’ style truck, courtesy of Phil Barton, as the crowd sang ‘Jingle Bells’.
In line with a village tradition of awarding ‘honorary titles’ to VIPs who switch on the lights, he was instated as ‘Honorary Chief of Police for Burn’ by parish council chairman Chris Phillipson.
Collections raised funds for Inspector Wedgwood's nominated charity, Selby District Disability Forum.