A GROUP of York College students have devised their own version of a children's classic to perform this December.

Leading up to Christmas, final year extended diploma musical theatre students will perform ‘The Fantastic Mr Fox’ in the college’s Alan Ayckbourn Theatre, for audiences of school children and families.

The talented group of eight students will perform their take on the Roald Dahl story, working on script writing, larger than life characterisation and performance skills; acting, singing and dancing.

Student Millie Boyes, formerly of Thirsk School and Sixth Form, who plays Ash Fox, said: “The story is well known and we are excited to put our take on it. We portray Mr Fox - an animal with a kind heart who will do anything to give his special fox family the perfect Christmas. But then there’s the shock of him doing something that is not so fantastic. We had great fun working on the animals’ unexpected adventures, against three horrible farmers, and then conveying the race against time to get ready for Christmas. It’s a great show, full of love, laughter, family and a big chicken.” Millie is excited to progress onto university to study Drama and Communication/Secondary Education, and has ambitions of becoming a drama teacher.

Sydney Read-Measures, formerly of Manor CE Academy, who plays Possum, has enjoyed the opportunity to devise the show. With offers from LMA to study BA (Hons) Acting and from York St John University to study BA (Hons) Drama & Theatre, she says: “I had done quite a bit of musical theatre before coming to College and this course has helped me to expand my knowledge even further - such as this children’s theatre project which demands a different approach to performing to retain the attention of a young audience. We have fantastic tutors who are massively supportive, yet at the same time they push us all to the absolute limits.”

Rachel Sinister, formerly of King James School in Huddersfield, relocated so that she could study the musical theatre course at York College. She says: “This course has fulfilled all my expectations and this children’s theatre project, playing the character of Bunce, has been a real highlight. Previously, I leaned towards musical performance (singing and playing the piano), and now my confidence has grown in other areas of the performing arts – acting and dance. My overall experience has been amazing and my performance skills have greatly improved.” Rachel has now been offered a place on the BA (Hons) Music Performance degree at York St John University.

Daytime performances of The Fantastic Mr Fox are now sold out, and tickets are still available for the 7pm performances on Wednesday 11 & Thursday, December 12, priced £4 (adults) and £2 (children) from the York College Finance Office on 01904 770495.