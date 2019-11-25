Geoff Robb asks if Brexit will deliver us from LED lamps (Our lightbulb moment over EU, Letters, November 21). The short answer is no. If LED lamps had been invented first, incandescent lamps would never have been invented at all, because nobody would buy them. They are far more expensive to run and can burn you if you touch them.

Even if Mr Robb does not want LED lamps, the planet most certainly does. Compared with incandescent lamps, LED lamps typically emit 10 times more light per watt and last at least 10 times longer. As a result, only one tenth of the carbon dioxide is produced lighting our homes, our businesses and industry. Similarly, since only one tenth of the number of bulbs have to be manufactured and disposed of.