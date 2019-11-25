Geoff Robb asks if Brexit will deliver us from LED lamps (Our lightbulb moment over EU, Letters, November 21). The short answer is no. If LED lamps had been invented first, incandescent lamps would never have been invented at all, because nobody would buy them. They are far more expensive to run and can burn you if you touch them.
Even if Mr Robb does not want LED lamps, the planet most certainly does. Compared with incandescent lamps, LED lamps typically emit 10 times more light per watt and last at least 10 times longer. As a result, only one tenth of the carbon dioxide is produced lighting our homes, our businesses and industry. Similarly, since only one tenth of the number of bulbs have to be manufactured and disposed of.
Countries the world over are going LED as an easy and essential step responding to the climate emergency. My whole house uses LED lighting and I don’t get headaches. I am writing this letter bathed in bright light from a 20 watt LED unit 1.5 metres long, which looks like a fluorescent tube but isn’t one. It is excellent and is very cheap to run.
Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton, York
Isn’t progress just terrible, Geoff?
I’ve got some bad news for Geoff Robb. LED lights are the most energy-efficient, using 90 per cent less energy than incandescent bulbs. They are also long-lasting, with a life span of 25-30 years. They are more expensive than other light bulbs but will save consumers money by reducing energy bills.
As with other bans such as the one on vacuum cleaners with high-wattage motors, manufacturers have indicated that they are unlikely to continue producing incandescent bulbs specifically for the UK market after Brexit.
Isn’t progress terrible, Geoff?
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York
