YOU may not recognise the name, but you will definitely recognise the work of Peter Turpin.

Whether a York City supporter, a football fan of a certain vintage or simply someone who has been around the Minster city on a Saturday afternoon, you will have seen the iconic 'Y-Front' shirt.

So called (for obvious reasons) because of the 'Y' shape on the strip - white on maroon at home and maroon on white away - the Y-Front kit was first sported in the 1974-75 season, when York competed in the old Second Division, and was showcased at Highbury, Hillsborough, Old Trafford and Villa Park.

The striking design has been brought back for this season. A blue 'Y' on red at Bootham Crescent, white on blue away and the third kit, maroon on white. There is also a commemorative traditional white-on-maroon kit waiting to be given an outing on the Minstermen's final appearance on the Bootham Crescent turf before they move to the Community Stadium.

The strip's designer, Peter, passed away earlier this year, but he knew of the plans to bring back his legacy, which have since become a fitting tribute to an unsung York City icon who quietly wrote himself into the club's lore.

Born in York on December 11, 1932, on the same Acomb Maternity Hospital ward as future wife Dorothy, Peter grew up on Burrill Avenue, off Burton Stone Lane, and attended Shipton Street School.

"He shone in art and design at school," says son Mark, who explained that Peter had first taken an interest in drawing while in hospital aged seven, having been blinded in one eye by a dart.

A natural footballer, this incident unfortunately cost him his place in the England Schoolboys team as a 15-year-old. He got through the trials, but was dropped as they felt it would make him a target for the opposition.

"He was heartbroken about that," adds Mark.

Peter graduated from the art college on Lord Mayor's Walk and came away with a national diploma and a travelling scholarship, which afforded him the opportunity to visit Paris, Rome and Florence. He started playing with York City reserves while he worked on the factory floor at Rowntree's before moving up to Edinburgh with Dorothy to work in a design studio.

After returning to York in 1960, he started working from home as a freelancer and, following the promotion-winning season of 1973/74, Peter - who was already known to the club through his time in the reserves, and had since built a reputation producing work for Rowntree’s, Terry's and British Rail - was asked to design the kit for the auspicious 1974/75 campaign.

"I think he was really touched," said Mark.

"When it came out that my dad was designing the new strip, I was the most popular lad at school.

"He had pages of designs and used to doodle on a night before he came up with the Y-Front.

"He never talked about it much but I thought he was always quite proud of it being brought back.

"Somebody I know brought a shirt and asked him to sign it.

"He was chuffed to bits somebody had asked him to do that.

"It's the only one like it in existence."

A lifelong football fan, Peter passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4.45pm. An "iconic time" said Mark.

When Peter worked with York, he received free tickets to the Main Stand and often took Mark along with him.

This season, for the first time since the ‘Wembley Twice in a Week’ campaign, Mark is a season ticket holder back in the Main Stand, and is hoping to prove a lucky charm as he watches his football team run out in the kit his dad created.