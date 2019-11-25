A NEW art exhibition has launched at a gallery in York.

The 'Winter Warmth' exhibition at the Blue Tree Gallery, in Bootham, features new paintings by Deborah Burrow, Francesca Currie, Giuliana Lazzerini and Sharon Winter.

It also includes paintings, original prints, sculptures, ceramics and jewellery by gallery artists and makers.

The exhibition will run until January 11 next year.

A spokesperson for the gallery described the exhibition as the "inner warmth, glow and colours of the winter season brought forth onto canvas for all to view and enjoy from these accomplished painters."